Talented young dancer from Milton Keynes wins role with English National Ballet

A young dancer from Bletchley has been selected to dance in The Nutcracker with the English National Ballet

company.

Caitlin Le Roux, who is 13, will join the cast at the London Coliseum in December and will also understudy a main role.

Caitlin Le Roux. Photo: Jon Raffoul Photography

The Nutcracker is an annual performance for the English National Ballet and the company has auditioned young dancers to be cast members for a number of years.

Caitlin attends Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and is is a full-time boarding student there. She auditioned out of hundreds of other hopefuls to attend the school and successfully gained a place on their dance course.

As well as studying normal academic subjects like any other student, she spends up to 25 hours dancing over six days a week.

Before auditioning for Tring Park, Caitlin attended the Leanne Hughes Theatre School in Leighton Buzzard.

Caitlin Le Roux. Photo: Jon Raffoul Photography

The English National Ballet Company has chosen her to understudy the main role of Clara, as well as playing a party child and a rat.

Caitlin said: "This is the stuff that dreams are made of - to be able to dance on a London stage with a professional company. This is all I have ever wanted!

"I hope that this is just the start of my professional career as a ballet dancer and that I will have many more opportunities like this. I am incredibly grateful to the English National Ballet and my school for putting

me forwards."

Caitlin Le Roux. Photo: Jon Raffoul Photography