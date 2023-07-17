Young city athletes could miss out on their dream of becoming champions due to a transport hitch.

The Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club under 13s and under 15s bots and girls teams have come second in the YDL (Youth Development League) premier contest and made it through to the regional finals in Swindon.

Their last qualifying competition was on July 8 – just two weeks before the finals next Saturday, July 22.

The MK girls have done really well to qualify for the regional athletics championships

They didn’t want to tempt fate by booking a coach in advance. In fact, they sailed through with no problem – but finding a coach company that was free for the big day has proved the biggest bugbear of all.

"We have been ringing non-stop all the coach companies but to no avail. We’ve had two coach companies telling us they have coaches but no drivers. We are desperate,” said one of their manager Sue Hughes.

"There about 70 of us, including parents, that need to get to Swindon. I can’t drive due to a shoulder operation, the distance is too far. Please can you see if you can help us?” she said.

"The children would be absolutely devastated if they cannot go.”

The Marshall Mk Athletic Club boys have qualified for the regionals - but they can't get there

The Milton Keynes youngsters are up against Swindon Harriers, Rugby and Northampton, Charnwood AC Cheltenham & County Harriers, and Cardiff Athletics.Depending on how well we perform in Swindon, they could go to the Nationals in September.