Talented young Milton Keynes siblings will audition for Britain's Got Talent after setback scare

Three young MK siblings have been given a second chance to become superstars on Britain’s Got Talent.

Johnson, Kale and Indiana Harris-Herbert formed their own band called The Stencil Pencils during the 2020 Covid lockdown and have shot to local fame ever since.

Kale, who is 11, is on the autistic spectrum, and this has led to the youngsters being hailed as the ‘world’s youngest Asperger’s band’.

The Stencil Pencils have written a great song about Milton Keynes

During a performance at an Austism’s Got Talent event last Autumn, the singing siblings caught the eye of a talent scout for Britain’s Got Talent.

Their dad John said: “The talent scout asked if they would like to go straight to the auditions/performances at this year's BGT judges’ show at The London Palladium.

The audition was due to be held this Sunday, January 29. But late on Friday evening the Wavendon family received an email out of the blue from the producers.

“They said unfortunately they now can't audition, as the show has too much talent,” said John.

The Citizen, which has backed the youngsters from the start, reported their devastation on Monday and we contacted BGT producers to ask why the audition had been cancelled.

Today (Wednesday) we had a response from the BGT team – who said the cancellation had been a misunderstanding and the audition was definitely on - but at a different venue.

A spokesman said: “The Stencil Pencils were never confirmed to perform at our London auditions. They have recently been confirmed for Manchester.”

Johnson, who is 13, Kale, and seven-year-old Indiana Harris-Herbert have already been practising for weeks.

The write their own material and one of their best songs is called MK City, Young and in Love.

The track caught the ear of former music producer and current MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman when it was released last summer. He said he was “blown away” by it.

The Manchester auditions are due to be held early in February and the BGT team has wished The Stencil Pencils good luck.