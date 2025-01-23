Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular former pub is re-opening as a specialist Southern American-style smokehouse.

The lakeside Caldecotte Arms on Bletcham Way was closed by Greene King before Christmas to be transfomed from a family pub and restaurant into an authentic smokehouse.

The premises, which is built around a fake windmill, is due to re-open in the Spring.

It will be run by Hickory’s, a company bought by Greene King three years ago, and will offer “authetic tastes of the Deep South to diners.

The pub has been completely refurbished and now boasts a private dining room at the top of the wind tower, which can be hired for special occasions.

Outside, an American-style veranda and yard overlooking Caldecotte Lake has been built, plus a new garden room - complete with retractable roof for rainy days.

A spokesperson for Hickory’s said: “We cannot wait to meet the good people of Milton Keynes, join the community, and most of all introduce this city to some smokin’ BBQ & the authentic tastes of the Deep South.

“Whether you’re with family, friends, or colleagues, we have the perfect setup just for you. Imagine everything from cozy booths to lively party tables...Inspired by a trip to South Carolina we’re creating a secluded veranda and yard for dining and drinking outside.”

The menu will include smokehouse classics such as tender Memphis Ribs, authentic Texas-Style Brisket, Corn Dogs and Frickles and BBQ Pulled Pork - all slow-smoked in house by pitmaster chefs.

For the "non-smokers”, there will be dishes like the Chicken Fried Waffle and the Go Big Or Go Home Burger, while brunches include homemade pancakes topped with sweet, savoury and spicy flavours, The Great American Breakfast or and Hickory's Muffins.

If there’s still room for dessert, diners can enjoy such American classics as a Cookie Sandwich or Table Toasted Campfire Marshmallows.

“Our Southern Pride smokers take pride of place in the heart of the restaurant - they are the best of the best in the BBQ world. Shipped straight from Tennessee & Missouri, our smokers are our pride and joy! We'll be open & smokin' 8 days week,” said the spokesperson.