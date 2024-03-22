Taxi driver punched in the face following dispute over fare in Milton Keynes​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 3.20am on November 5, 2023, when the suspect and victim disagreed on the fare for a taxi on Midsummer Boulevard. The suspect then leaned into the front of the vehicle, ripped off the rear view mirror and punched the victim on the left hand side of his face.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Investigating officer PC Steve Cooper, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as he may have vital information about the assault.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230497271.