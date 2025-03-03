Taxi driver who drove off to avoid routine check outside Milton Keynes rail station is punished in court

The taxi driver was punished in court

A taxi driver waiting for business outside MK Central station refused to cooperate during a routine inspection by a licensing official, a court heard.

Karl Stamper drove away to avoid the check, Milton Keynes magistrates were told.

Now MK City Council, which runs the taxi lecensing department, has taken him to court, where he was ordered to pay a total of £710 after pleaded guilty to obstructing an authorised officer.

The court heard he was licensed by Cambridge City Council and was stopped for a check on May 1 2024.

“The incident took place at Station Square on 1 May 2024 when a Milton Keynes City Council Licensing Officer approached Karl Stamper’s vehicle during routine taxi and private hire licensing checks.

"The driver refused to co-operate and got into his vehicle and drove away. Mr Stamper was later invited for interview with Milton Keynes City Council to explain his actions but he declined the invitation.”

Cambridge City Council will now review his hackney carriage driving licence.

Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg said: “We don’t carry these inspections out for the sake of it – it’s to ensure that all taxi drivers have the appropriate license to carry passengers. This could have been easily avoided if the driver had simply complied which he was obliged to do. My thanks go to our licensing officers who regularly carry out checks to keep everyone safe.”