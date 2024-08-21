Taylor Wimpey awards £1000 to improve outdoor play area at pre-school in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House builders Taylor Wimpey have given a £1000 handout to a local pre-school so it can improve its outdoor play facilities.

Shenley Church End Pre-school was selected as winners of the Community Chest competition, which aims to support local groups and good causes.

The pre-school, which is in Burchard Crescent, is close to Taylor Wimpey’s newly-built Shenley Park development and looks after children aged two to five years.

Its manager Jodie O’Grady said: “We are over the moon to have received such a generous donation from Taylor Wimpey, and it’s particularly special that the local community put us forward as deserving of funds.

Shenley Church End pre-school is delighted with the cash from Taylor Wimpey

"The money will be put to great use in improving the outdoor play and shelter facilities for our children to enjoy this summer and beyond.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “At Taylor Wimpey we are pleased to be able to support a local organisation which supports families in the community. The Community Chest is a fantastic initiative as it gives locals the chance to have their say and nominate causes close to their hearts.

“As we come to the end of an era building a new community here in Shenley Church End, we are proud to be able to give back one more time with this monetary donation. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part.”

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has now sold out of all homes at Shenley Park, with the final residents expected to move in in the summer. The company also has developments at Kents Hill and Whitehouse in MK.