Teacher in charge of two Milton Keynes schools slammed over sweary anti-Ofsted post

A teacher in charge of two primary schools has been criticised for writing a sweary anti-Ofsted post on his Instagram page.

Tony Draper, CEO of the Lakes Academies Trust - which runs Bletchley schools, Water Hall primary and Knowles primary - prefaced his social media outburst with a photo of a luxury yacht and wrote: “Sod all you bl**dy peasants. I'm having one of these and cruising the Adriatic – because I'm worth it.”

Tony Draper

He then added 'F**k Ofsted' in a separate comment on the post. It came after Ofsted inspectors placed one of his schools in special measures and rated the other as 'inadequate'.

Parents saw the Instagram posts and some were quick to take offence.

“His school failed Ofsted so what impression does this give us parents?” asked one.

“He should not be allowed to earn £100,000 a year running an academy," said another.

It is understood a group of parents have asked Mr Draper to publicly apologise for the post.

Others are taking a more lenient approach. “This was probably a private post from his private account, but it's been made public and passed around. Who likes Ofsted anyway?” said one.

The MK Citizen has tried to speak to Mr Draper about the post.

A spokesman said Mr Draper was “overseas and could not be contacted."

This week both schools were open but neither Mr Draper nor Trust representatives responded to the Citizen's invitation to comment.