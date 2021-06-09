Team responsible for looking after Milton Keynes roads wins best performer award

Milton Keynes Council’s highways team has won an excellence award for maintaining city roads throughout the winter.

The council has been named Best Performer in the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) ‘Road, Highways and Winter Maintenance’ category.

Each year APSE ask local councils across the UK to submit entries into the different award categories. The panel of judges then assess the overall performance of those local authorities before announcing the outright winner.

The council's gritting teams have been praised

The council’s highways team submitted an entry into the winter category showing the high levels of service, best practice and innovation from their frontline officers and service provider Ringway over the past year.

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for public realm said: "I’m delighted that the hard work and efforts of the Council’s highways team and Ringway has been recognised through this award."

She added: "This is richly deserved by all the staff who work round the clock in all weathers either gritting,

mending the roads and redways, fixing street lights and all the other activities they carry out to keep the public highways safe for us."