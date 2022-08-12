Teenage boy, 14, sentenced for carrying a lock knife

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of one count of possession of a knife a public place when he appeared at at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on August 3.

He was sentenced to a one year youth rehabilitation order on Wednesday.

The sentencing relates to an incident on July 12 last year in Hunstanton Way, Bletchley when officers saw the boy discard a lock knife and subsequently arrested him.

A 14-year-old boy has been sentenced for carrying a lock knife

Investigating officer, PC Josh Goodacre, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This is a conviction from an offence last year, and we have now commenced Operation Deter to directly tackle knife crime in Milton Keynes.

“Be under no doubt, if you are caught in possession of a knife in Milton Keynes, we will pursue you, arrest you and place you before the courts.

“We are committed in our determination to make our communities safer by removing knives from our streets.

“You are more likely to be injured by your own knife if you carry one, so my message is clear. Do not become a statistic, and do not risk ending up with a criminal record by making a decision to carry a knife.