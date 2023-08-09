News you can trust since 1981
Teenage boy charged with three alleged robbery offences at Milton Keynes shopping centre

He is due in court next week
By James Lowson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to a series of robbery offences at a Milton Keynes shopping centre.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged yesterday (8 August) with one count of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

His charges relate to offences committed at Centre: MK between 19 July and 5 August this year.

He appeared in Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today and has been released on bail until 15 August.