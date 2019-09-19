Teenage boy from Milton Keynes still missing one week on say police

Thames Valley Police is once again appealing for the public’s help in tracing a boy who went missing from Bletchley.

Abdinasir Mohamed, aged 16 is black, 5ft 2 ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts, white socks and slider style flip-flops.

Abdinasir Mohamed

He is known to frequent Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, but we believe he may be in Wembley in London.

Investigating officer, Sergeant James Irwin, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Abdinasir.

“If you have any information as to his whereabouts or have seen someone matching his description we would ask you to call 101 quoting reference 43190263753.”