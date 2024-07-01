Teenage boy kidnapped after chase and robbed of his mobile phone in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was forced into a car before having his phone stolen.

The incident happened in Milton Keynes at about 6.50pm on Thursday. (27/6) when four people got out of a blue Vauxhall Astra and chased two 16-year-old boys from Lanercost Crescent into Lindores Croft. (27/6)

They then caught one of the boys and forced him into their vehicle before stealing his white iPhone.

The boy was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appeal after teenage boy is kidnapped and robbed of his mobile phone

The offenders are all male, aged between about 18 and 21. Three are described as black and about 5ft 10ins tall. One was wearing a baseball cap and another had messy, possibly braided hair.

The fourth offender is described as being mixed heritage with cornrows and light eyes.

Investigator Sophie Gibbs said: “This is a concerning incident, which has led to a boy being forced into a car before being robbed.

“We are carrying out an investigation to try and locate those responsible, but if you think you have information which could help us, please call 101, quoting reference number 43240301381.