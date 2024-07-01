Teenage boy kidnapped after chase and robbed of his mobile phone in Milton Keynes
The incident happened in Milton Keynes at about 6.50pm on Thursday. (27/6) when four people got out of a blue Vauxhall Astra and chased two 16-year-old boys from Lanercost Crescent into Lindores Croft. (27/6)
They then caught one of the boys and forced him into their vehicle before stealing his white iPhone.
The boy was not injured.
The offenders are all male, aged between about 18 and 21. Three are described as black and about 5ft 10ins tall. One was wearing a baseball cap and another had messy, possibly braided hair.
The fourth offender is described as being mixed heritage with cornrows and light eyes.
Investigator Sophie Gibbs said: “This is a concerning incident, which has led to a boy being forced into a car before being robbed.
“We are carrying out an investigation to try and locate those responsible, but if you think you have information which could help us, please call 101, quoting reference number 43240301381.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”