Teenage boy threatens taxi driver with screwdriver in attempted robbery in Milton Keynes

A taxi driver was threatened by a teenage boy with a screwdriver in an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes.

Police say the incident on Kensington Drive took place between 4.10pm and 5.10pm on Saturday, October 18.

A 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. He has been released on police bail until January 7.

Police want to identify the victim to check that they are safe and well. They also wish to speak to witnesses or anyone with information.

Police ask anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area at the time, or with cameras in the area, to check their recordings for anything that could help with the investigation.

You can call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43250537505.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or through its website.