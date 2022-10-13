Teenage dancer from Milton Keynes rises to success with English Youth Ballet

A 16-year-old dancer from MK is to perform in English Youth Ballet’s (EYB) production of Nutcracker.

Haylee Fong, who lives in Broughton and goes to Walton High School, was selected in a competitive video audition earlier this year. She will be dancing the soloist role of a Sugar Plum Attendant.

She and her fellow young dancers are currently experiencing professional dancer life in rehearsals, which span 10 days at weekends.

Haylee Fong has been chosen to dance in an English Youth Ballet production of The Nutcracker

They will perform alongside international professionals in the production, to be held in High Wycombe next month.

Youth Ballet Principal Lyndsey Fraser will be starring as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

She said: “The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet...The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget.”