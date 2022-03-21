Teenage girl from Milton Keynes shaves off her beloved waist length hair for charity

A caring teenager from Milton Keynes has had her waist-length hair cut off for charity.

Chloe Simpson is donated her locks to the Princess Trust, who make wigs for young cancer patients who have lost their hair.

She asked the hairdresser to shave her head to get the maximum hair to donate.

Chloe's hair was her pride and joy

The 18-year-old has set up a fundraising page to raise cash for the Princess Trust and also Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

"A member of my family was diagnosed with cancer just before Christmas, and I never really realised the struggle of cancer until someone I loved was affected by it," she said.

"This made me want to do something, anything just to help and show some support so I decided to donate my hair to make wigs for cancer patients who have suffered with hair loss.

"My hair has always been one of my favourite things but I thought that even this small gesture can make someone’s day... I’ve seen videos of people when they receive their wigs and the smiles and happiness it brings them really made me want to do it too."

After the shave

Chloe added: "If I could make someone happy and make them feel that little bit better then that’s a good enough reason for myself.