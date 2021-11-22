Teenage girl in hospital with serious injuries after collision with car in Milton Keynes

A 17-year-old teenager suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car during the rush hour in Milton Keynes on Friday afternoon (19/11).

The incident happened at 5.13pm when a blue Toyota Aygo travelling on the V8 Marlborough Street near Tinkers Bridge in the direction of the H9 Groveway, was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The 17-year-old girl, was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital, in a serious condition, where she remains.

Police area appealing for witnesses following the collision on Friday (19/11)

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Investigating officer PC Polly Rayner of the Joint Operations Roads Police Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or seen the pedestrian prior to the collision.

“It is thought the pedestrian entered the V8 from the Tinkers Bridge Estate, so we would ask anyone who may have seen her on the estate to also please come forward.

“She is described as white, with long brown hair, around 5ft 5ins tall and wearing dark clothing.

“Additionally we would also ask anyone with a dash-cam or anyone who lives on the Tinkers Bridge estate who has CCTV or a door bell camera, to please check their footage and contact us if it shows anything that could help our investigation.