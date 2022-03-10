Teenage girl reported as missing from Milton Keynes has been found
Lily-Ann, 13, was believed to have been carrying Harry Potter blanket
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:30 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:32 am
A teenage girl from Milton Keynes who had been reported missing has been found safe and well.
Lilly-Ann Bristow, 13, was reported missing after last being seen on Tuesday (8/3) at 9pm in the Bradwell area of Milton Keynes.
It was believed he had been carrying a Harry Potter blanket.
Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.