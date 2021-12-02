Teenage girl reported missing in Milton Keynes found safe and well
Jasmine, 16, from Wolverton, had not been seen for more than 24 hours
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:41 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:42 am
A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Milton Keynes yesterday (1/12) has been found.
Police who were investigating the disappearance, said Jasmine Greasby, from Wolverton, had been located safe and well.
Jasmine was reported missing at around on Monday following sightings 3pm outside the Wolverton swimming and recreation centre in Addington Avenue.