The offender smacked her on the bottom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm yesterday (27/12), when the victim, a girl in her teens, was smacked her on the bottom outside the multi-storey car park on Lower Tenth Street as she was leaving work. The offender was unknown to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a green camouflage hooded jacket and dark trousers.

The sex assault happened outside a multi-storey car park in Milton Keynes

Investigating officer PC Fraser Green, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this sexual assault to please come forward.

“Anyone with information or footage can report through our online pages or call 101, quoting reference 43230577683.