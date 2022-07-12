Teenage girl sustains serious head injuries in e-scooter collision in Milton Keynes

Two teenagers, a girl and a boy, were riding the scooter yesterday (Monday) when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.

The girl sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains. The boy was also injured and is still in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 5.30pm on Duncombe Street in Bletchley at the junction of the V7 Saxon Street grid road.

Police are seeking witnesses

The driver of the Corsa was not injured, they say.

It is not known whether the e-scooter was privately owned or part of the popular Milton Keynes hire fleet.

Investigating officer PC Phil McGlue, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the local area around the time of the incident to review it in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“If anyone has any information you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220305800."

You can also submit any dash-cam footage via our online portal.”

Currently privately-owned e-scooters are only allowed to be used on private land, but Transport Secretary Grant Sharps has indicated that all e-scooters may soon be made legal on roads under new laws.

New legislation in the UK is due to affect who, where, and how e-scooters can be used. The government has describing the machines as a “convenient, cheap and environmentally-friendly form of transport.”

The new laws would put UK on a par with Paris, where e-scooters are a common sight on city roads.

Already, however, Milton Keynes is one of a handful of places in the UK trialing an official scooter hire scheme, which allows the machines to be used on redways and paths.