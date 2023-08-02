A teenager has been convicted after threatening a man with a machete hidden in his trousers.

Harry Williams, aged 19, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count each of threatening a person with a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and affray at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court yesterday (1/8).

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court on August 30 for sentencing.

The incident happened around 2.25pm on Sunday (30/7), when Williams was with a group of three other men in Windsor Street, Wolverton, when two men arrived in a car, got out and approached them before becoming aggressive.

Williams responded by producing a machete from his trousers, which he waved about before chasing the two males, who got back in their car and drove away.

Williams was charged on Monday (31/7).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Johnson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This case demonstrates our commitment to tackling knife crime through Operation Deter, which has now been rolled out across the Thames Valley having started in Milton Keynes.

“Williams committed the offence on Sunday, was arrested, charged and remanded on Monday and yesterday he pleaded guilty and has now been remanded for sentencing.

“There was just 48 hours between offence and conviction for a knife-related affray in a public place.