Teenager died at scene of M1 collision, police appeal for witnesses

Appeal following fatal M1 collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 yesterday (Sunday).

The M1

At approximately 3.15pm, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the M1 southbound carriageway near to junction 11a.

Emergency services attended, but unfortunately one of the passengers in the car, a man in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Five other people were injured; two with life threatening injuries, two with serious injuries and one with a minor injury.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

PC Felicity Moody from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from around that time, so we can piece together the circumstances which led to this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or get in touch via our online reporting centre quoting Op Torr.