Teenager seriously injured after being stabbed  by masked men on Milton Keynes estate today

Police have now imposed a Section 60 stop and search order
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:49 BST

A teenager his suffered serious injuries after a stabbing on a city estate today (Monday).

The male, who is in his late teens, was attacked by four masked men on Fishermead at around 1.15pm, say police.

"He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition,” said a spokesman.

A teenager was stabbed on Fishermead todayA teenager was stabbed on Fishermead today
Police have now enacted a Section 60 stop and search order on a chunk of Milton Keynes. It covers CMK, Willen, Fishermead, Eagelstone, Netherfield, Walnut Tree, Shenley Church End and Bletchley.

The order will be in place in the area defined by the map below for 24 hours and is due to expire at 2.50pm tomorrow. It temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in the area.

It will be reviewed tomorrow and could be extended further, say police.

Meanwhile, anybody with information about the stabbing should 101 or make a report on the TVP website, quoting reference number 871 of today.

The map of the Section 60The map of the Section 60
