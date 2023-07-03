Teenagers from all over Milton Keynes invited to official 'hangout' event this summer

A new free event called a Big Park Hangout has been organised for teenagers in MK this summer.

It’s strictly for young people and any accompanying adults must be left at the dedicated ‘drop-off’ zone.

The Parks Trust is devoting a day in August to all 11 to 17-year-olds living and studying in the city.

The Big Park Hangourt is on August 12

The venue is Campbell Park, where there will be live music and a host of outdoor activities and entertainment, including the chance to scale a climbing wall, skateboard with the King Ramps professionals, create graffiti art, chillout in giant hammocks.

The teenagers can feast on street food while they discover and experience what MK can offer them, from arts, culture and sports facilities to health, wellbeing, and safety services.

There will be opportunities to explore career options, get to know organisations such Q-Alliance and Girl Pack, and meet local Youth Cabinet representatives.

The Big Park Hangout is free to attend and lands in Campbell Park on Saturday August 12 from midday until 5pm.

Parks Trust events assistant Aimee Tidman said: “We’re so excited to be providing a safe space for MK’s teenagers to meet up, have fun and connect with their community.

"The Big Park Hangout presents teenagers with a chance to discover and experience what MK has to offer them, so although children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, grown-ups can be left to relax at the dedicated ‘drop-off’ zone.”