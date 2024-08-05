Teenager's tragic death in Milton Keynes helps saves the lives of three other people

A young motorcyclist who died in a collision has given three other people the chance of life through organ donation, say his proud family,

Much-loved Brandon Ponton suffered catastrophic injuries in a collision involving a car in Newport Pagnell on Sunday July 28.

He was airlifted to John Radcliffe hospital and put on a life support machine but sadlt died three days later.

His dad Wayne Ponton has set up a fundraising page to give his son a send-off that is “worthy of his memory”. Already the page has exceeded its £2,000 target, raising more than £5,500.

Brandon Ponton was a talented guitarist

Wayne said: “Brandon’s final farewell was to give three other families another opportunity. Through Brandon’s tragic passing, three people were given a second chance of life, by a young man who made the bravest of choices at such a young age.”

He said Brandon had decided to sign up for organ donation after he lost his mum Tracey to cancer when he was just nine years old.

"His family and friends want to send Brandon on his way to be reunited with him mum in a fitting celebration that is worthy of Brandon’s memory, and the legacy that he has created,” he added.

"Brandon was always full of life, with an innocent maturity that only his family and friends truly understood. A talented musician, Brandon loved to rock out with his friends, having taught himself the guitar, he loved nothing more that performing, sharing his talent, having fun, and being the centre of attention. Brandon was flamboyant and touched so many lives in such a short time, and he will be missed by so many, for so long.”

“He was just 18 years young, a special, vibrant, intelligent and talented boy taken far too soon.”

Brandon leaves Wayne, his step mum Samm and sisters Kayleigh and Danniella. The family has thanked people who have donated to the fundraiser.

"I can't believe all the love and support for my little rockstar.. Thank you all so much from the bottom of my broken heart,” said Wayne.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact them on 101, quoting investigation reference number 43240359968.

