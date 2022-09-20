TEN different sets of roadworks will cause delays on A5 this week in Milton Keynes
Ten sets of roadworks are set to cause chaos on one of MK’s busiest roads this week.
The A5 has seen numerous delays over past months as contractors have worked on various stretches for various reasons.
But this week is set to be the worst ever as Ringway highway service company launches a major drainage works programme.
Already motorists have put up with delays since April in the A5 southbound at the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout, where a lane has been closed for developer works on behalf of Winvec. This work will continue until November 18, say National Highways.
Elsewhere on the A5, at the Flying Fox Roundabout to Old Strattford, a lane has been closed since August 30 for barrier/fence safety repairs, causing delays in both directions. This is due to be completed today (Tuesday).
This week, eight more works are planned for the A5 and all will cause delays, come for up to 30 minutes. They are all being carried out by Ringway an they all involve drainage work, road closures and diversions.
Slight delays are classed as under 10 minutes.
These roadworks are:
From 8pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays: A5 northbound, Bletcham Way - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion route.From 8pm September 22 to 5am September 23, slight delays: A5 northbound, Redmoor - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes. From 8pm September 23 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor to Abbey Hill - exit slip road closure, entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway. From 8pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays: A5 northbound, Abbey Hill - exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route. From 8pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays: A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout to Portway A509 - carriageway closure. From 8pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays: A5 southbound, Abbey Hill A422 to Redmoor A421 - carriageway closure. From 8pm September 29 to 5am September 30, slight delays: A5 southbound, Redmoor - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes. From 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays: A5 southbound, Bletcham Way - entry and exit slip road closures.