TEN different sets of roadworks will cause delays on A5 this week in Milton Keynes

The A5 has seen numerous delays over past months as contractors have worked on various stretches for various reasons.

But this week is set to be the worst ever as Ringway highway service company launches a major drainage works programme.

Already motorists have put up with delays since April in the A5 southbound at the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout, where a lane has been closed for developer works on behalf of Winvec. This work will continue until November 18, say National Highways.

The works will involve road closures

Elsewhere on the A5, at the Flying Fox Roundabout to Old Strattford, a lane has been closed since August 30 for barrier/fence safety repairs, causing delays in both directions. This is due to be completed today (Tuesday).

This week, eight more works are planned for the A5 and all will cause delays, come for up to 30 minutes. They are all being carried out by Ringway an they all involve drainage work, road closures and diversions.

Slight delays are classed as under 10 minutes.

These roadworks are: