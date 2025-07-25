Finding ways of keeping kids entertained and occupied during the summer holidays can prove a challenge for parents.

To help, we have compiled a list of activities and attractions in and around Milton Keynes that can offer fun and make memories for all the family.

There is a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, with things for all weathers and hopefully something for everyone!

Ninja Warrior indoor activity centre

Allow your children to release some energy and jump, climb and swing at Ninja Warrior UK’s indoor activity centre at Bletcham Way in Bletchley.

The centre, based on the popular ITV show of the same name, is open daily from 10am to 9pm during the school holidays, with pre-booking advised.

The Patch MK

The Patch is a family run farm on the outskirts of Milton Keynes and will be open during the school holidays.

Located at Mount Mill Farm at Wicken, The Patch offers a combination of fields to explore featuring animals and flowers, and fields featuring activities to join in with.

The flower fields feature dedicated areas of sunflowers and for nature, while the play fields include activities such as a climbing wall, duck racing, mini golf and a musical maze.

Urban Battlefields

Urban Battlefields, located at Coates Grounds off the A421, is a dedicated space for outdoor laser tag, which combines the best bits of indoor laser tag, video gaming and paintball.

The activity is based in outdoor arenas, and is suitable for anyone aged six and over.

The high-tech laser tag equipment has a range of 200 metres, while the lasers fire infrared beams, so are completely safe.

The battlefields are open daily between 9am and 6.30pm.

Climb Quest

Described as climbing centre meets theme park, Climb Quest offers more than 25 fun climbing challenges suitable for all ages.

Located at Winchester Circle in Kingston, Climb Quest features challenges with colourful twists and a range of shapes.

This is an entry-level climbing experience, and is a good way to introduce children to the sport. The centre is open daily from 10am to 5pm during the school holidays.

Racewars

Racewars is a slot car centre offering a fast and fun day out in Milton Keynes for both children and adults.

Located at North Tenth Street, Racewars features eight custom-built tracks to choose from, including wooden, plastic and digital options.

There are also four racing car simulators available to try at the centre which is open daily.

Bounce Indoor Trampoline Park

Another option for kids with lots of energy to burn is Bounce Indoor Trampoline Park, which boasts more than 22,000 square foot of trampolines.

Located at Peverel Drive in Bletchley, the trampoline park is suitable for those aged three and over, and there are dedicated sessions for all ages.

There is also a new soft play park specifically designed for tots 120 centimetres or under, featuring ball pools, obstacle courses and more. The park is open daily during the school holidays.

Quadrenalin Quadbiking Centre

If you have kids who fancy riding a quad, take them to Quadrenalin Quadbiking Centre, a children-friendly quadbiking course suitable for six to 12-year-olds.

The centre, located at The Great Firrs off Little Brickhill Lane, has features including hill climbs, twists and drops into water.

Safety gear and training is provided on the day, with the centre open daily and advanced booking recommended.

Escape For Real

Escape For Real is an escape room suitable for families, located at Howard Way in Newport Pagnell.

Participants will have just an hour to find their way out of this sci-fi themed room by completing the puzzles and cracking the codes.

Escape For Real is open daily, suitable for children aged 10 and over and for teams of between two and eight people.

Safari MK

This soft play and party venue, located at Kiln Farm in Milton Keynes, is a play centre featuring a three-tier play frame with sections for all ages to explore.

It includes a role-play room, a football arena, gaming centre, didicar track and much more.

The venue is open daily between 9.30am and 6pm and is a popular location for children’s parties.

Thrift Farm

If you are looking for some rural family fun pay a visit to Thrift Farm near Whaddon for the chance to see an array of animals.

Among the attractions are an undercover animal barn, a small petting zoo, plus an outdoor play area.

Look out for the farm’s rabbits, with more than 15 varieties, as well as a new zip wire, giving you an alternative view of the animals. The farm is open daily.

