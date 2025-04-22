Ten properties to buy in Milton Keynes under £100,000

Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking for somewhere to retire to, we have compiled ten properties that are on sale now in Milton Keynes for less than £100,000, with photos and information courtesy of the website Zoopla.
1. One-bed property, Flintergill Court
This one-bed retirement property at Flintergill Court in the Heelands area of the city is on sale now for £90,000. It includes a lounge/diner and kitchen, as well as communal areas in the Home Ridings House complex including a lounge and garden. Photo: Zoopla
2. One-bed flat, South Row
This one-bed flat is on sale now in South Row in Central Milton Keynes for £60,000. The apartment features one double bedroom, an open living kitchen and lounge and a private balcony. Photo: Zoopla
3. One-bed flat, Netherfield
This one-bed flat is on sale now on Langload Road in Netherfield for £90,000. The flat features a bedroom, bathroom and reception area and is in close proximity to the city centre. Photo: Zoopla
4. One-bed maisonette, Netherfield
This one-bed maisonette is on sale now on The Hide in Netherfield for £85,000. The maisonette features a bedroom, bathroom and reception area and is described as being within walking distance of local amenities. Photo: Zoopla