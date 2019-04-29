Ten thousand runners due to take part in Milton Keynes Marathon this weekend

Ten thousand runners will pound the roads and paths of Milton Keynes on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday for the annual Rightmove MK Marathon.

Ranked in the top 10 UK marathons, the attracts runners from all over the country as well as thousands of spectators.

MK Marathon

This year’s event has been so popular that organisers had to release more spaces to meet demand.

The marathon starts and finishes at the Stadium MK and takes in the city's tree-lined boulevards, lakes, parks and woodland with a route encompassing

Willen Lake, Bancroft's Roman villa, Loughton Valley Park and Teardrop Lakes.

Most events take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, with just the Rightmove MK Rocket 5k taking place on the Sunday. As well as the Rightmove MK Marathon, there is the Rightmove MK Half Marathon, BMI The Saxon Clinic MK Marathon Relay, Rightmove MK Rocket 5k and Brioche Superhero Fun Run.

The route

Race Director and Founder Andy Hully said: “It’s great to see the MK Marathon going from strength to strength – every year we manage to improve on the last and get bigger and better"

He added: " We’re consistently ranked in the top 10 UK marathons and we attract athletes from across the world to Milton Keynes, so we are happy with that! This year’s event is going to absolutely incredible, so whether you’re running, supporting the runners or just want to enjoy the line-up of free entertainment, we hope you’ll come along and support MK."

This year the Rightmove Race Village Festival will play host to a line-up of exciting live acts on stage outside Gate 5 at Stadium MK. There will food, drink and face painting, as well as a range of other activities..

Andy said:" It will be a festival of fun, fitness and free entertainment for the whole family to enjoy."