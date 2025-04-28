Here we take a look at ten bars and restaurants across the city that serve up meat-free dishes across a variety of cuisines.
1. 1. Veggie World
Veggie World, based at Queensway in Bletchley, is a Chinese café that provides a range of vegan options, with current popular products according to its website including vegan chicken pieces, bacon slices and shrimps. Photo: Google Street View
2. 2. Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar
Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar, based at The Hub in Central Milton Keynes, has a vegetarian menu, with options ranging from starters such as gobi adraki and aloo palak, to mains such as Hyderabadi Aloo Ravia and Dal Makhani. Photo: Google Street View
3. 3. First Class Restaurant
First Class Restaurant, based in Stony Stratford High Street, specialises in oriental and vegetarian food, offering takeaways and restaurant dishes, with vegetarian options including spicy egg fried rice and mixed vegetable curry. Photo: Google Street View
4. 4. Banana Tree
This Asian restaurant, located on Holkham Walk in the city, offers the best in Vietnamese, Malaysian and Thai cuisine, and has been praised by reviewers for its choice of vegan dishes. Photo: Google Street View