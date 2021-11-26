Tenants from council-owned tower blocks in Milton Keynes moved into new homes

Milton Keynes Council has relocated tenants from 195 flats in Mellish Court in Bletchley and The Gables in Wolverton.

Almost 200 households have been relocated from the council-owned tower blocks after assessments showed the 60 year old buildings did not meet modern fire safety standards.

Last year, the council consulted tenants over the future of the blocks after organising an inspection which revealed significant work would be needed at both buildings to bring them up to modern fire safety standards.

Tenants from Mellish Court in Bletchley have been re-homed

The council involved Bucks Fire and Rescue Service and implemented a 24/7 warden patrol service at each building as a precautionary measure while options were being considered.

The blocks are now empty as the council has found new homes for its tenants from all flats, meaning it can make progress with replacing the blocks next year and build new council homes.

The sites will used by Bucks Fire and Rescue Service for fire safety training. he Gables will be used for walk and talk safety training for fire crews this week, with a full fire safety exercise taking place at Mellish Court in early 2022. Both will involve different fire crews from other areas to make as much use of the tower blocks as possible to improve fire safety for others.

Leader of MK Council, Councllor Pete Marland said: “Finding new homes for our tenants in these blocks has been our top priority. It’s been a complex project but we’ve pulled out all the stops to hit the targets we set ourselves, as we wanted people to go back to living normally in a new home as quickly as possible.

“Now we’ve achieved that, we can look at what’s next for these sites. Running fire training exercises in the meantime means fire officers from across the region and beyond can learn in a real life scenario, giving them new skills to save more people’s lives.”