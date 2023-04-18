News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
3 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
7 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Tens of thousands of people in Milton Keynes don't have enough money to consistently buy healthy food

Research shows only one is six households can afford it

By Sally Murrer
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

One in six people in Milton Keynes are unable to consistently provide their household with healthy food, new figures show.

The figures come as the Trussell Trust says more people across the UK used food banks last year than ever before.

Campaign group Feeding Britain said a strategy to ensure everyone can afford and access the food they need is desperately required.

More and more people in MK cannot afford to consistently buy healthy food, research has shownMore and more people in MK cannot afford to consistently buy healthy food, research has shown
More and more people in MK cannot afford to consistently buy healthy food, research has shown
Most Popular

The latest Office for Health, Improvement and Disparities figures show 16% of Milton Keynes residents (45,087 people) suffered from food insecurity in 2021.

Food insecurity is when people do not have consistent access to enough food that is varied, culturally appropriate, and can sustain an active and healthy lifestyle.

Andrew Forsey, national director of Feeding Britain, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must publish a strategy to ensure people can afford and access healthy food.

Mr Forsey added that food clubs “have never seen so many people", including working families, seeking help.

Rachel Bull from the Trussell Trust, said: "Food insecurity is a deeply concerning issue that spans the whole of the UK. We live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and yet what these statistics show is that hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are going without the essentials we all need to get by.

"We are urging the government to create an 'Essentials Guarantee' by changing the law to make sure the standard rate of Universal Credit always, at a minimum, provides enough to the cover cost of essentials such as food, utilities, and vital household goods."

Trussell Trust figures show 1.3 million food parcels were handed out across the UK in the six months to September – a 33% increase on the same period in 2021, and the highest number on record.

A Government spokesperson said: "We have uprated benefits by 10.1%, as well as making an unprecedented increase to the National Living Wage this month. This is on top of changes already made to Universal Credit, which mean claimants can keep more of their hard-earned money.

"We are also providing record levels of direct financial support for the most vulnerable – £1,200 last year and a further £1,350 in 2023-24 – while the Household Support Fund is helping people with essential costs."

Related topics:Milton KeynesTens of thousandsUniversal CreditTrussell TrustRishi Sunak