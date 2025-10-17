Tens of thousands of people of working age in Milton Keynes were classed as ‘economically inactive’ last year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

People categorised as economically inactive are those who are not in work or looking for work, for example students, carers or retirees.

Data shows that in the year to June 27,945 of the 191,090 working age people in the city were classed as economically inactive, or 15.8 per cent.

This is below the UK rate of 21.3 per cent, with the national figure slightly down on the previous year when it stood at 21.6 per cent.

Figures show that 5,800 economically active people in Milton Keynes were unemployed in the year to June, or 3.9 per cent.

The unemployment rate nationally increased to four per cent in the last 12 months, and varied significantly by region, at 5.5 per cent in London at its highest, and 1.9 per cent in Northern Ireland at its lowest.

Figures also show that 80.3 per cent of the working age population in Milton Keynes was in employment in the 12 months to June.

Nationally the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 75.4 per cent, but there was significant regional variation, ranging from 78.8 per cent in the south west to 70.3 per cent in the north east.

Joseph Evans, a research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research said: "It's a challenging market for jobseekers.

"Inactivity has dropped over the last year, meaning that more people are looking for work in a sign that the Government’s plan to 'Get Britain Working' is bearing fruit.

"But businesses are recruiting less as the economy continues to adjust post-pandemic, so competition for job listings is getting fiercer."

In response Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden said: "There remains too many people locked out of employment or training and missing out on the security a good job provides.

"That's why we are reforming job centres and investing in our Connect to Work programme to build a workforce fit for the future and boost economic growth in every corner of the UK as part of the Plan for Change."

