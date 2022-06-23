Tesco in Milton Keynes offers free breakfasts to members of Armed Forces

The move is to mark Armed Forces Day and is open to all serving Armed Forces personnel, regulars and reservists.

They can present their MOD90 identification card at any Tesco café and get a free full cooked breakfast, vegan cooked breakfast, sausage bap or a bacon bap.

cardholder.

Armed forces workers will get a free breakfast from Tesco

Ashwin Prasad, chief product Officer at Tesco and director sponsor of the Armed Forces Network, said: “We’re proud to be able to support National Armed Forces Day, which will celebrate the tremendous contribution that the armed forces make to our country.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for store colleagues to celebrate. Everyone loves a free breakfast and we thought it was a gesture that showed how much we value members of the Armed Forces.”

Tesco stores will also be holding collections for Help for Heroes.

Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We’ve got a long history of getting behind those who have been in the forces...We also do our best to give anyone leaving the army, navy or RAF a chance to forge a new career.”

The armed forces flag was raised at the civic offices in CMK

Earlier this week MK Council raised the Armed Forces Day flag at the civic offices to show appreciate for the work the forces do.