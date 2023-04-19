Shoppers at Tesco at Kingston centre have slammed the store for taking an ‘over-officious’ stance on trolleys.

The centre boasts the large Tesco Extra and also an Aldi, just a couple of hundred metres apart, and many shoppers choose to use both when they visit.

They pay £1 for either a Tesco or Aldi trolley and use it for a combined shop.

People are moaning about the strict trolley policy in Tesco at an MK shopping centre

But a string of people have now complained on social media about Tesco’s over-zealous attitude to Aldi trolleys in its store.

One shopper who visited Aldi first said: “I was entering Tesco's 'superstore at the Kingston centre when I was stopped by a particularly officious security guard who blocked my way and told me that I could not continue into the store because I had an Aldi trolley.

"I usually visit all of the supermarkets at the Kingston Centre and take a trolley from the first store. Aldi has never turned me away because I had a Tesco trolley. I am also pretty sure that I have entered Tesco before with 'enemy' trolleys.”

He added: “The officious guard could not explain why it was inappropriate to enter the store with a non-Tesco trolley nor when this 'policy' was introduced.

"I had to take the Aldi trolley back and get a Tesco one with my Aldi bags on board to be granted entrance. Apparently, Aldi's produce is not the problem; it is the trolley itself. What a stupidly needless rigmarole.

“Could you invite Tesco to explain? Do they fear German spy trolleys or that the mere sight of this machine will cause a mass exodus in Aldi's direction? I was in a hurry and really did not appreciate this nonsense.”

People on social media have also reported similar experiences.

"What does it matter which trolley you use? As long as you return it to the right place, I can’t see the problem?” wrote one shopper.

Another wrote: “It does seem over-officious. When there are two supermarkets so close together, most people will pick the best priced items from each one. Both trolleys need £1 and as long as you return them to the right place, surely there’s not a problem?”

A Tesco spokesperson told the Citizen today: “The trolleys at our Kingston Extra store are fitted with technology that makes them safe to use on the travelators in store and prevents trolleys being removed from site.

“There are enough of these trolleys available that customers should not need to bring trolleys from elsewhere into store.”

Tesco last month came under fire nationally from customers complaining about a change to its Clubcard loyalty scheme.

The supermarket emailed shoppers to say it is reducing the value of Clubcard vouchers from June when they are spent with Rewards partners such as theme parks, cinemas and restaurants. Instead of three times the value, they will be twice the value.

People took to social media to criticise the change and some threatened to go elsewhere for their groceries.

