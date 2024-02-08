Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesla is set to open a brand-new sales and service centre in Milton Keynes next month.

The premises on Merton Drive in Redmoor will be the company’s third site in the city and comes in response to the growing demand for the electric vehicles in the area.

It will offer a streamlined experience for buying, test driving, purchasing, charging, and servicing Tesla vehicles, with customers will be able to do everything in one place.

Tesla will also be bringing more Superchargers to the area, charging any electric vehicle at 250kWh. Twelve of these will open later this year and be accessible to to all electric vehicles, regardless of manufacturer..

Other Tesla sites in MK are the sales centre in Midsummers Place and a service centre on Northfield Drive.

The move to open a third location is due to “the ever-growing demand for electric vehicles and sustainable infrastructure in the UK”, said a Tesla spokesperson.

They added: “Communities in MK can expect to see further investments in the local economy and community as part of its mission to accelerate the UK's transition to sustainable energy.

The Redmoor centre will open a few weeks after Tesla's Upgraded Model 3 hit UK roads for the first time.

California-based Tesla was founded by Martin Eberhard, Marc Tarpenning, JB Straubel, Elon Musk and Ian Wright. Its first car, the Tesla Roadster, was launched in 2008.