Thames Valley among top areas in country for number of speeding tickets issued

Thames Valley is one of the top three areas in the country where you’re most likely to get a speeding tickets.

A new league table has revealed which police forces have been issuing the most speeding tickets in Britain.

Drivers in West Yorkshire are most likely to be caught speeding, according to the league table put together by road safety experts at Road Angel.

The league table has been put together by Road Angel

Police there issued almost a quarter of a million fines (224,160) for speeding during 2021 and 2022, far more than any other force who provided their data. However the experts were keen to stress that only 23 out of 44 police forces provided figures.

Next in line was Avon and Somerset Police with 173,428, followed by Thames Valley Police who issued 151,501 tickets.

The police forces who responded to a Freedom of Information request showed huge differences in the number of speeding tickets issued.

Some of these differences may be accounted for by varying populations within the regions but it also suggests that some forces are targeting drivers more than others.

For example, a driver is three times more likely to be caught speeding in West Yorkshire than they would be just over the border in South Yorkshire.

Even rural counties such Hampshire and Lincolnshire appear in the table, with police there issuing 62,514 and 59,525 tickets respectively.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel, said: “There are major discrepancies around the UK in how the police target speeding drivers.

“These figures reveal that motorists are much more likely to fall foul of speeding limits in some police force areas than they are even in neighbouring authorities.

“We doubt the motorists in these regions are worse drivers than those in other parts of the country so we feel the differences are more likely to be explained by a variation in use of cameras around the country and other policing issues.