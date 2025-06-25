Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has announced the release of new educational videos about preventing child exploitation and online harm.

The videos have been prepared using subject matter experts and information based on victims’ real-life experiences.

They are designed to be relevant to the Thames Valley area and are particularly aimed at parents and carers of school aged children.

One video covers child exploitation while a second separate video focuses on online harm.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barber has already written to relevant staff within councils across the Thames Valley, asking that the resources be passed on to primary and secondary schools, for sharing with parents and carers.

“Our priority is to protect children and we found that working in partnership and reaching out to those who work with children and young people can make a huge difference,” Barber said.

“That’s why I wrote to directors of children’s services and elected members in councils for education, as we can all play a part in keeping children safe from criminals who exploit them and cause them harm either in person or online.

“We urge parents of children in primary and secondary schools and schools themselves to learn, use and share these resources.”

A screen grab from the Thames Valley Police Partnership's video on online harm

Child exploitation can refer to children being coerced or manipulated either in person or online, for example through sexual exploitation, sextortion or county lines, to commit offences such as shoplifting or other crimes.

Vikki Green, exploitation manager at the multi-agency safeguarding hub at Thames Valley Police said: “It’s crucial to remember that a child cannot consent to abuse.

“Victims can be any gender, of any ethnicity and any background.

“Thames Valley Police has a child-centre principle, we want every child to be seen, heard and safe.”

