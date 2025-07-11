Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has said he shares concerns raised by an MP in the area about cuts to support services for domestic abuse victims.

Peter Swallow, the Labour Member of Parliament for Bracknell in Berkshire raised concerns in the House of Commons this week about cuts to funding for the Building Resilience and Valuing Emotions (BRAVE) service.

In his letter, Barber wrote: “I share your concerns that the arbitrary cuts imposed by the Ministry of Justice have had a negative impact on providers in this sector.

“Ministry of Justice core victims’ services funding has reduced in the Thames Valley by 4.2 per cent for 2025/2026.

“This reduction, combined with inflation, increased salary expectations, and National Insurance rises, has placed significant financial pressure on our local services.

“Despite this, I have prioritised maintaining support across the Thames Valley, aiming for parity in service provision and helping providers manage rising overheads.

“In April 2024, I commissioned a Thames Valley-wide victim service to ensure that we have continued support for victims.

“The Thames Valley Adult Service offers both one-to-one and group support for standard risk domestic abuse victims, including IDVA provision.

“However, there is no certainty of funding beyond the current financial year.

“I hope that you will join with me in asking the Ministry of Justice both to look at increasing funding for domestic abuse services in the future, but also to give clarity over future funding.

“The uncertainty of the annual funding cycle has a real impact on local providers and their viability for the future.”

The service initially started in Berkshire and Barber had asked if it was possible to expand its reach, however the provider said this was not feasible.

Over the service’s five-year contract, 316 victims completed the programme.

