Thames Valley Police announces service this weekend paying tribute to road death victims

Thames Valley Police has organised a special service to commemorate road traffic victims within the policing area this weekend.

On Sunday (November 21), a service will be held in Thame in recognition of the United Nations World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

At 2:30pm a ceremony will be held in St Mary's Church and will be led by Reverend Helen Arnold, lead chaplain for Thames Valley Police, and also attended by Chief Constable John Campbell.

The ceremony will be held at St Mary's Church, Thame

Also attending the service will be roads policing officers as well as fire and ambulance personnel to remember those who have lost their lives on the roads.

Thames Valley Police is inviting family members who lost someone close to them in a crash or a collision to attend.

Guests will be invited to take part in an act of commemoration to honour the memory of family and friends.

Superintendent Colin Hudson, head of the Roads Policing Unit for Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, said: “In 2020, 72 people sadly lost their lives on the roads of the Thames Valley and 49 people died on the roads of Hampshire.

“Last year we had to hold these services virtually due to the pandemic and I am pleased that this year we are able to welcome people in person.

“These services are special and important in supporting those who have been affected by road death and also acknowledging the professionalism and courage demonstrated by all the emergency services that attend such incidents.”

Thames Valley Police Vocals will perform during the ceremony.