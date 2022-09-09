Thames Valley Police chief "honoured" to serve late Queen Elizabeth II

The police force also announced its honour at having served the late Queen who passed away yesterday (8 September).

Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace yesterday evening, Thames Valley Police was tasked with keeping the monarch safe when she was residing at Windsor Castle.

Police officers from the group also held important security roles at various royal events over the years.

Statement issued on behalf of Chief Constable John Campbell, QPM

Speaking on behalf of the police force, Chief Constable John Campbell said: “It is with great sorrow that we have learned this evening (8/9) of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history and Thames Valley Police has had the privilege of protecting The Queen whilst in residence at Windsor Castle.

“Moreover the Force has a long and proud history of policing Royal events from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony, The Queen’s 90th birthday, Jubilee celebrations, and the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

“On behalf of the whole of Thames Valley Police, I offer our deepest condolences to all of the Royal Family and members of the Royal Household.

“It has been the Force’s honour to serve Her Majesty.”

With the Queen’s passing in Balmoral King Charles has now taken over as the UK’s monarch.

The country is now in a 10-day period of national mourning, awaiting further details from Operation London Bridge on when her funeral will be held.

Following the sad announcement of the Queen’s passing, there is now a strict protocol that will be followed.

According to the Operation London Bridge plan, the day of the Queen’s funeral will be declared a national day of mourning.

There will only be subtle differences from a usual bank holiday, but the day will not be officially declared as one.

If the funeral falls on a Saturday or Sunday there will be no bank holiday. However, should the funeral take place on a weekday, that day will effectively be a bank holiday.