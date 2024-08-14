Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley’s police commissioner says a full review will be held investigating a case where the force was found to have discriminated against white officers.

On Sunday (12 August), it was confirmed that a tribunal had ruled Thames Valley Police had discriminated against three white police officers when they blocked from applying for a promotion.

A judge ruled that the three officers missed out on a spot in a Priority Crime Team due to their race.

According to the BBC, a tribunal heard that a Thames Valley Police superintendent was ordered to "make it happen" and appoint an Asian sergeant to the role of detective inspector.

Matthew Barber has called for a full review into the appointment

It was discovered that the force filled the new role without a competitive recruitment process taking place.

This afternoon (14 August), Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, has confirmed a full review will be carried out examining the force’s process.

He said: “It is critical in building confidence across our whole community that there is never any discrimination in policing. In this case, the Employment Tribunal found that the force had discriminated against the claimants on the basis of race. This is clearly unacceptable and should not have happened.

"I recognise Thames Valley Police’s commitment to building a workforce that represents the whole community, but it is apparent from the judgement that the force was wrong on this occasion in that the processes it followed were not fair, transparent, or competitive.

“I am clear that Thames Valley Police must treat everyone equally when making appointments, determined solely on merit. I will ensure a full review into the processes, policies and approach by the force to ensure this cannot happen in the future.

“There must be no place for any form of discrimination in policing and I expect the Chief Constable to ensure that all communities are treated equally by Thames Valley Police.”

On Sunday a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police acknowledges the tribunal’s decision in this case, and is carefully considering next steps.

"The force is committed to providing a workplace where each and every member of the workforce can fulfil their potential, and that is representative of the communities we are privileged to serve.

"This is essential for building trust and confidence in policing, while providing positive role models to attract future colleagues into policing from all backgrounds."

Further reporting uncovered that the passed over officers: Detective Inspector Phillip Turner-Robson, Inspector Graham Horton and Kirsteen Bishop, had all worked in the police for over 15 years at the time the post became available in August 2022.

It has been uncovered that the role within an Aylesbury policing team was awarded to a British Asian officer without the role being advertised to other police staff.

A tribunal heard that Superintendent Emma Baillie said the appointment had been made under Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic initiative, did not exist at the time.

Judge Robin Postle said her actions "clearly constituted positive discrimination".