Thames Valley Police has announced it claimed 500 wraps of class A drugs and £37,000 in a week-long county lines operation.

On Monday (17 October), the police force also identified 22 people who were being targeted by county lines drug dealers.

Between 3 October and 7 October, Thames Valley Police intensified its efforts in preventing drug dealing throughout the area.

46 arrests were made during the week of action

This involved working with councils, homeless charities and schools, and was part of a larger national operation.

Officers searched homes and properties for drugs, made arrests and completed other operations to disrupt supplies.

As well as 48 arrests, 68 drug checks were made and 81 phones believed to be used to make deals were confiscated.

Police also visited 30 schools providing information on how to tell if someone is being groomed by an Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Officers also visited 59 addresses where known “cuckooing” has taken place. Cuckooing is where OCGs target the address of a vulnerable adult, taking over the property that the adult is living in and forcing them to sell drugs out of their home.

Senior investigating officer for the Drugs Focus Task Force, Detective Inspector Simon Hannam, said: “This has been a hugely successful week for Thames Valley Police working with the National Crime Agency to tackle County Lines drug dealing.

“But the week of action is just part of the ongoing effort to tackle organised crime and crime linked to County Lines drug dealing.

“We know the very harmful effects it has on our communities including to young people and vulnerable adults.

“Nationally we know children as young as six are being groomed into the world of drugs. They are forced to move drugs, sometimes inside their own bodies, and face violence, intimidation and sexual assault. These are the true costs of child exploitation by organised crime network.

“As part of our True Costs campaign, we will continue to raise awareness of the signs of exploitation.

“There is further information on how to spot the signs that a child is being exploited and where to get help for them on the Children’s Society webpages as part of its Look Closer campaign.

