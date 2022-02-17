Thames Valley Police to educate motorists on how to safely pass horses on the roads

A Police Pass Slow and Wide operation has been organised with the aim of educating motorists on how to pass horses safely on the roads.

It will be held in Finmere on Wednesday, February 23, and carried out by the Joint Roads Policing Unit.

A spokesman explained: "An officer from the mounted section will be riding along the road and if a motorist passes too closely they will radio to a nearby officer who will pull them over into a nearby check site. Here the driver will be offered education as an alternative to prosecution."

Motorists are to be given advice on how to pass horses safely