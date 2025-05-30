Exam results in the core subjects of English and maths - including reading and writing - are one of the key measures of primary school performance.

Using the Government data, we have looked at the percentage of pupils at the city’s schools meeting those standards.

For context, the local authority and national average for pupils meeting expected standards in the core subjects is 61 per cent.

Data is not available for some schools, for example if they have become academies, while we have omitted special needs schools from the standings.

Here are the worst rated primary schools based on the latest performance data across the city.

1. Water Hall Primary School Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 33 per cent

2. Emerson Valley School Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 36 per cent. This primary school based on Hodder Lane became an academy in November 2024.

3. Cold Harbour Church of England School Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 40 per cent.