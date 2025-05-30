The 10 worst performing Milton Keynes primary schools based on the latest reading, writing and maths scores

By Neil Shefferd
Published 30th May 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:50 BST
We have created a ranking of the best and worst performing Milton Keynes primary schools based on the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standards in reading, writing and maths at the end of Key Stage Two in 2024.

Exam results in the core subjects of English and maths - including reading and writing - are one of the key measures of primary school performance.

Using the Government data, we have looked at the percentage of pupils at the city’s schools meeting those standards.

For context, the local authority and national average for pupils meeting expected standards in the core subjects is 61 per cent.

Data is not available for some schools, for example if they have become academies, while we have omitted special needs schools from the standings.

Here are the worst rated primary schools based on the latest performance data across the city.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 33 per cent

1. 1. Water Hall Primary School

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 33 per cent Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 36 per cent. This primary school based on Hodder Lane became an academy in November 2024.

2. 2. Emerson Valley School

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 36 per cent. This primary school based on Hodder Lane became an academy in November 2024. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 40 per cent.

3. 3. Cold Harbour Church of England School

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 40 per cent. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 41 per cent

4. 4. Orchard Academy

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 41 per cent Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesDataGovernment
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice