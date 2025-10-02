The 12 best barber shops in Milton Keynes according to Google Reviews

Trusting someone new to cut your hair can be daunting, so we’ve compiled a list of the best rated barbers in the area to make things easier for you.
We’ve looked at barbers with the highest scores on Google Review, and have only included those with more than 100 submissions.
They are all rated 4.9 stars and above.
Check out the top barber picks in our gallery.
1. 1. Fenny Barbers, 61 Aylesbury St, Fenny Stratford, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2BJ
Taking the number one spot with a 5 star rating and an impressive 575 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
2. 2. Ruffcutz Linford Wood, Suite , 312 Hayley Ct, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes MK14 6GD
Located inside the Milton Keynes Business Centre, the establishment is rated 5 stars with 489 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View
3. 3. Proper Barbering, Unit 5, Cooksoe Farm, Newport Pagnell MK19 9JP
Rated 5 stars with 235 reviews. Photo: Proper Barbering Photo: Proper Barbering
4. 4. The Barbers Lounge, 177 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes MK9 3AQ
Located inside the Centre:MK shopping centre, the barber is rated 5 starts with 202 reviews Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View