The 12 best barber shops in Milton Keynes according to Google Reviews

Trusting someone new to cut your hair can be daunting, so we’ve compiled a list of the best rated barbers in the area to make things easier for you.

We’ve looked at barbers with the highest scores on Google Review, and have only included those with more than 100 submissions.

They are all rated 4.9 stars and above.

Check out the top barber picks in our gallery.

1 . 1. Fenny Barbers, 61 Aylesbury St, Fenny Stratford, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2BJ Taking the number one spot with a 5 star rating and an impressive 575 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales

2 . 2. Ruffcutz Linford Wood, Suite , 312 Hayley Ct, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes MK14 6GD Located inside the Milton Keynes Business Centre, the establishment is rated 5 stars with 489 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales

3 . 3. Proper Barbering, Unit 5, Cooksoe Farm, Newport Pagnell MK19 9JP Rated 5 stars with 235 reviews. Photo: Proper Barbering Photo: Proper Barbering Photo Sales