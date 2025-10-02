We've compiled the 12 best barbers in Milton Keynes, according to Google Reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View/ Tony Johnsonplaceholder image
The 12 best barber shops in Milton Keynes according to Google Reviews

By Shannon Weir
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 11:48 BST
These 12 barber shops are a cut above the rest in Milton Keynes, according to Google reviews left by customers.

Trusting someone new to cut your hair can be daunting, so we’ve compiled a list of the best rated barbers in the area to make things easier for you.

We’ve looked at barbers with the highest scores on Google Review, and have only included those with more than 100 submissions.

They are all rated 4.9 stars and above.

Check out the top barber picks in our gallery.

Taking the number one spot with a 5 star rating and an impressive 575 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View

1. 1. Fenny Barbers, 61 Aylesbury St, Fenny Stratford, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2BJ

Taking the number one spot with a 5 star rating and an impressive 575 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View

Located inside the Milton Keynes Business Centre, the establishment is rated 5 stars with 489 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View

2. 2. Ruffcutz Linford Wood, Suite , 312 Hayley Ct, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes MK14 6GD

Located inside the Milton Keynes Business Centre, the establishment is rated 5 stars with 489 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View

Rated 5 stars with 235 reviews. Photo: Proper Barbering

3. 3. Proper Barbering, Unit 5, Cooksoe Farm, Newport Pagnell MK19 9JP

Rated 5 stars with 235 reviews. Photo: Proper Barbering Photo: Proper Barbering

Located inside the Centre:MK shopping centre, the barber is rated 5 starts with 202 reviews Photo: Google Maps Street View

4. 4. The Barbers Lounge, 177 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes MK9 3AQ

Located inside the Centre:MK shopping centre, the barber is rated 5 starts with 202 reviews Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View

