The 13 most haunted places in Milton Keynes on Friday the 13th 2021

1. Bradwell Windmill

The windmill was erected in about 1817 on the banks of the Grand Union canal. According to The Spooky Isles, the mill is haunted by the daughter of a local miller who took her own life in 1685, after a fit of jealousy by two would be suitors ended in the murder of one by the other. Apparently, the girl’s body was found in her father’s mill after her love was hung on the local gibbet for his crime of passion. Photo: Shutterstock