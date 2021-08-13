The 13 most haunted places in Milton Keynes on Friday the 13th 2021

Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire is home to many a haunted location - and some have garnered a reputation as being particularly spooky.
Here we list the places that might just give you nightmares on Friday the 13th.
If you are hoping to experience a glimpse of supernatural activity Friday the 13th, make sure you pay a visit to one of these notorious destinations.
1. Bradwell Windmill
The windmill was erected in about 1817 on the banks of the Grand Union canal. According to The Spooky Isles, the mill is haunted by the daughter of a local miller who took her own life in 1685, after a fit of jealousy by two would be suitors ended in the murder of one by the other. Apparently, the girl’s body was found in her father’s mill after her love was hung on the local gibbet for his crime of passion. Photo: Shutterstock
2. Bradwell Abbey
The chapel of St Mary is the only remaining complete building of the original 12th century Benedictine Priory. According to The Spooky Isles, it is abound with sighting of hooded figures, said to be monks winding their way through the grounds of the now ruined abbey. Photo: Shutterstock
3. Watling Street
Watling Street Ghostly centurions are said to march along Watling street at night, knee-deep in the tarmac as though their feet are falling on the Roman road beneath. Photo: Shutterstock
4. Bradwell Farm
The farm is a big destination for paranormal investigations and ghost hunts. Ghosts have been reported in the building, including a 'Grey Maid' wearing an old fashioned uniform as well as other figures, according to The Spooky Isles. People who have stayed in the building have also reported strange things including items in the room being moved, clothes having been packed away or even being blown on or woken up by electric shock. Photo: Google Maps