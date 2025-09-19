The 24 top-ranked primary schools in and around Milton Keynes as revealed by The Telegraph’s 2025 league table

The ranking uses a 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators including exam results, class sizes and pupil progress.
It allows parents to compare schools in and around Milton Keynes against national standards.
For our standings, we have ranked schools rated as Good or Very Good within a five-mile radius of Central Milton Keynes.
Data is based on the 2023-2024 academic year.
1. 1. Glebe Farm School
Glebe Farm School, a combined primary and secondary school in the Glebe Farm area of the city has an average Key Stage Two score of 111.3, and a score of 34/40. It has 907 pupils on the roll, with 75 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View
2. 2. Caroline Haslett Primary School
Caroline Haslett Primary School, based in Shenley Lodge, has an average Key Stage Two score of 110.7, and a score of 35/40. The school has 421 pupils, with 92 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View
3. 3. Middleton Primary School
Middleton Primary School, based in the Middleton area of the city, has an average Key Stage Two score of 110.3, and a score of 35/40. There are 631 pupils at the school, with 87 per cent meeting Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View
4. 4. St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, located in Bletchley, has an average Key Stage Two score of 109.3 and a score of 34/40. The school has 231 pupils, with 73 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View