Glebe Farm School tops the rankings for primary schools in Milton Keynes in this league tableplaceholder image
Glebe Farm School tops the rankings for primary schools in Milton Keynes in this league table

The 24 top-ranked primary schools in and around Milton Keynes as revealed by The Telegraph’s 2025 league table

By Neil Shefferd
Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST
With Ofsted no longer publishing single word ratings for primary schools, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for the current academic year.

The ranking uses a 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators including exam results, class sizes and pupil progress.

It allows parents to compare schools in and around Milton Keynes against national standards.

For our standings, we have ranked schools rated as Good or Very Good within a five-mile radius of Central Milton Keynes.

Data is based on the 2023-2024 academic year.

Glebe Farm School, a combined primary and secondary school in the Glebe Farm area of the city has an average Key Stage Two score of 111.3, and a score of 34/40. It has 907 pupils on the roll, with 75 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard.

1. 1. Glebe Farm School

Glebe Farm School, a combined primary and secondary school in the Glebe Farm area of the city has an average Key Stage Two score of 111.3, and a score of 34/40. It has 907 pupils on the roll, with 75 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Caroline Haslett Primary School, based in Shenley Lodge, has an average Key Stage Two score of 110.7, and a score of 35/40. The school has 421 pupils, with 92 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard.

2. 2. Caroline Haslett Primary School

Caroline Haslett Primary School, based in Shenley Lodge, has an average Key Stage Two score of 110.7, and a score of 35/40. The school has 421 pupils, with 92 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Middleton Primary School, based in the Middleton area of the city, has an average Key Stage Two score of 110.3, and a score of 35/40. There are 631 pupils at the school, with 87 per cent meeting Key Stage Two standard.

3. 3. Middleton Primary School

Middleton Primary School, based in the Middleton area of the city, has an average Key Stage Two score of 110.3, and a score of 35/40. There are 631 pupils at the school, with 87 per cent meeting Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, located in Bletchley, has an average Key Stage Two score of 109.3 and a score of 34/40. The school has 231 pupils, with 73 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard.

4. 4. St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School

St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, located in Bletchley, has an average Key Stage Two score of 109.3 and a score of 34/40. The school has 231 pupils, with 73 per cent meeting the Key Stage Two standard. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
