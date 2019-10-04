The 9 most viewed houses for sale in Milton Keynes over the last month

Statistics from Zoopla reveal these nine properties to be the most popular in the MK area. Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” Scroll through our gallery to see the properties which range from just £90,000 to £1.1million.

3 bed semi-detached house at Wingfield Grove, Middleton, Milton Keynes MK10'Price - 160,000 other Buy a Photo

3 bed semi-detached house at Wingfield Grove, Middleton, Milton Keynes MK10'Price - 160,000 other Buy a Photo

3 bed semi-detached house for sale, Gibbwin, Great Linford, Milton Keynes MK14'Price - Offers in region of 200,000 other Buy a Photo

3 bed semi-detached house for sale, Gibbwin, Great Linford, Milton Keynes MK14'Price - Offers in region of 200,000 other Buy a Photo

View more